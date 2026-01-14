The Chargers signed Campbell to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Campbell was part of the Panthers' active roster for the start of the regular season after he was waived by the Chargers at the end of training camp. He appeared in two regular-season games for Carolina before being let go in mid-October with an injury designation due to a hamstring issue. He got another opportunity with the Chargers on the practice squad, and while he didn't get a chance to suit up during the regular season or playoffs, he'll be a part of the Bolts' 90-man roster once the NFL offseason officially begins Feb. 9. That gives Campbell the opportunity to participate in offseason activities with the Chargers before training camp commences in July.