Tomlinson recorded five tackles (three solo) including 2.0 sacks during Monday's 23-20 win at Baltimore.

In a game where Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped back 51 times, there were no shortage of opportunities for the Chargers to rush the passer, and Tomlinson came away with the best single-game sack total of his nine-plus year career so far. He has taken on a larger role on the defensive line than 2025 third-rounder Jamaree Caldwell in recent weeks, and only Teair Tart played as many snaps on the Chargers' defensive front as Tomlinson did (36) in Week 10.