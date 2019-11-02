Square (back) was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable.

Square's injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as the Chargers are already expected to be without their top two nose tackles, Justin Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Mebane (knee). T.Y. McGill and Sylvester Williams would be the primary beneficiaries were Square to miss Sunday's contest, although the 2019 first-round pick, Jerry Tillery, could also slide inside with the depth along the defensive line tested.