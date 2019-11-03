Square (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Packers.

Square was added to the injury report Saturday with the back issue, but he's good to go for Sunday's contest. The 30-year-old will likely receive his third straight start at defensive tackle with regular starters Justin Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Mebane (knee) sidelined.

