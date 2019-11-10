Play

Square recorded three tackles in the team's Week 10 loss to the Raiders.

Square played 34 defensive snaps on Thursday, matching Brandon Mebane's total. With Justin Jones (shoulder) battling injury and rookie Jerry Tillery still behind him on the depth chart, Square could continue to see a bigger role along the Chargers' defensive line.

