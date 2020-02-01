Play

Square recorded 27 tackles (15 solo) and two passes defended in the 2019 season.

Square continues to be a valuable rotation piece along the defensive line, playing at least 300 defensive snaps for the fourth consecutive season. While the seventh-year pro wasn't able to replicate his 2018 breakout numbers, he's proven to be a reliable option for the Chargers over the past three seasons and could garner a similarly cheap, one-year deal like last offseason.

