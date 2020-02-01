Chargers' Damion Square: Valuable rotation piece
Square recorded 27 tackles (15 solo) and two passes defended in the 2019 season.
Square continues to be a valuable rotation piece along the defensive line, playing at least 300 defensive snaps for the fourth consecutive season. While the seventh-year pro wasn't able to replicate his 2018 breakout numbers, he's proven to be a reliable option for the Chargers over the past three seasons and could garner a similarly cheap, one-year deal like last offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...