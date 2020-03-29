Chargers' Darius Jennings: Joins Chargers
Agent Ed Wasielewski announced Saturday via Twitter that Jennings signed a contract with the Chargers.
The 27-year-old appeared in eight games for the Titans in 2019 and was a restricted free agent, but the team apparently declined to tender him a contract for 2020. Jennings averaged 31.7 yards on 22 kick returns during the 2018 campaign with Tennessee, and that could be his likeliest path toward a roster spot in Los Angeles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Dynasty QB winners and losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.