Play

Agent Ed Wasielewski announced Saturday via Twitter that Jennings signed a contract with the Chargers.

The 27-year-old appeared in eight games for the Titans in 2019 and was a restricted free agent, but the team apparently declined to tender him a contract for 2020. Jennings averaged 31.7 yards on 22 kick returns during the 2018 campaign with Tennessee, and that could be his likeliest path toward a roster spot in Los Angeles.

More News
Our Latest Stories