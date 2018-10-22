Chargers' Darius Philon: Earns sack in win
Philon registered five tackles (four solo) and one sack in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.
Philon tallied his second sack in the last three weeks, taking advantage of Melvin Ingram's outside pass rush to swallow up Marcus Mariota in the pocket. The imminent return of Joey Bosa (foot) will likely mean that Philon will be used more as a situational pass rusher, potentially in replace of Brandon Mebane. While IDP owners will want to stay away from Philon with the return of Bosa, the 24-year-old's emergence as a pass-rushing threat adds yet another capable defensive weapon to a team loaded with playmakers.
