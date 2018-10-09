Philon recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack across 34 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Philon reached the quarterback for the first time this season Sunday and now has seven tackles on the year. However, with Corey Liuget returning from suspension last week, Philon will see a drop in defensive snaps and will likely lose his role as starter, leaving him with little IDP value.

