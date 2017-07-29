Stuckey (knee) was placed on the Active/PUP list Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

After injuring his knee in the season finale of the 2016 season, Stuckey still wasn't ready to go at the start of training camp. Stuckey is more of a special teams designation than anything, but check back for updates as his rehab progresses.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories