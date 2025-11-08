The Chargers activated Hand (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hand opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before logging a full session Friday. He hasn't been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence Sunday, but his activation from IR indicates that he will play against Pittsburgh. Hand's return would result in less snaps at defensive end to go around for Justin Eboigbe and Scott Matlock.