default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Chargers designated Hand (groin) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Hand has spent the last four games on injured reserve with a groin injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Commanders, but it now seems like he's trending toward playing soon. His activity at practice during the week will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

More News