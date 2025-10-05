Hand is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders due to a groin injury.

Hand went to the locker room in the first half after sustaining a groin injury on defense, and he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Naquan Jones (coach's decision) inactive, Scott Matlock should see a significant increase in snaps at defensive end opposite Otito Ogbonnia for as long as Hand is out of the game.