The Chargers placed Hand (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Hand suffered a groin injury during the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He was unable to practice this past week, and the injury is severe enough for the 2018 fourth-rounder to go on injured reserve. Hand will be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 10 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 9 the earliest he can return. Justin Eboigbe, Naquan Jones, Otito Ogbonnia and Scott Matlock (ankle) should all see additional work at defensive end while Hand is on IR.