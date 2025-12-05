Chargers' Da'Shawn Hand: Upgrades to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hand (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Hand missed Thursday's session due to an illness, but the defensive end's immune system seems to have fought back enough for him to immediately upgrade to a full participant Friday. The hasty return to total participation means that the starter is likely good to go for Monday's contest with the Eagles, and he will have one more practice to exhibit that consistency before the game.