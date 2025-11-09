Chargers' Da'Shawn Hand: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hand (groin) is active for the Chargers' game versus the Steelers on Sunday.
Hand spent the past four weeks on injured reserve but is now set to make his return to the field. The 29-year-old should resume his role as one of the team's starting defensive ends during Sunday's matchup.
