Hand (groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Hand went to the locker room in the first half after sustaining a groin injury, and further tests have determined that the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest. Scott Matlock will continue to see additional snaps at defensive end with Hand done for the day.