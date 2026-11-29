Njoku (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Njoku, who was deemed a 'DNP' Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in a limited capacity Friday, headed into the weekend with an official 'questionable' designation for Sunday's contest. Now that his availability is confirmed, Njoku profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option while working in a Chargers' tight-end corps that also includes Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden. Meanwhile, with Justin Herbert (concussion) out, DJ Uiagalelei is set to make his first career regular-season NFL start at QB, a context that makes Los Angeles' pass catchers, in general, a roll of the dice in Week 12 versus New England.