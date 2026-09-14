Njoku caught five passes on as many targets for 58 yards during the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Njoku's 30 snaps on offense were tied with Charlie Kolar for most among Chargers tight ends, yet it was the former that was more heavily involved in the passing game, co-leading the team in catches while finishing second in both targets and yards behind wideout Ladd McConkey (ribs). Four of Njoku's five catches went for 10-plus yards, with three of those receptions resulting in first downs. Njoku's role in the Chargers' passing attack could expand for Week 2 against the Raiders this Sunday if McConkey was not cleared to play.