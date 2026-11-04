Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Njoku (fibula) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window wherein Njoku can be evaluated for a return to the 53-man roster. The veteran tight end has been out of action since sustaining the fibula injury Week 2, but if he's able to turn in a full practice at some point over the next three days, he could have a chance at being activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Once he's back in the fold, Njoku could push Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden for snaps at tight end.