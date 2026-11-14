Njoku (fibula), who is still on IR, was limited in practice Friday.

Njoku's 21-day practice window was opened Nov. 4, so the Chargers still have plenty of time to activate him. The veteran wideout was limited in all three practices last week and has been limited again Thursday and Friday of this week, so he may need to log a full session Saturday to get the all-clear to suit up Monday in Baltimore. Njoku could provide a boost to a struggling Chargers offense whenever he does return -- in his lone full game of the season so far (Week 1 against Arizona), he caught all five of his targets for 58 yards.