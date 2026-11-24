Njoku caught two of four passes for 28 yards during the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Njoku briefly left Sunday's contest after injuring his shoulder at the end of a 13-yard catch in the first quarter. The veteran tight end was cleared to return, and he ended up finishing second on the Chargers in targets behind Ladd McConkey (eight), on a day that saw Justin Herbert complete 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Njoku and the Chargers will stay home for Week 12 against the Patriots on Nov. 29.