Njoku (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England.

Njoku was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Jets. He was cleared to return to practice in a limited capacity Friday, which was enough for the veteran tight end to to draw the questionable tag for Sunday's contest. Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden would both see expanded roles on offense in the event that Njoku doesn't play, and Patrick Herbert would be a candidate for elevation from the practice squad to give the Chargers more depth at tight end. That said, the Chargers' offensive potential figures to be limited in Week 12 in the absence of Justin Herbert (concussion), with DJ Uiagalelei set to make his first career start.