The Chargers activated Njoku (fibula) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens.

After completing his second week of practice upon being designated for return from IR on Nov. 4, Njoku had been listed as questionable heading into Monday. The Chargers ultimately came away encouraged enough by how Njoku looked during practice to activate him, giving the team a third option at tight end for the Week 11 matchup. Due to his blocking prowess, Charlie Kolar will likely lead the position group in snaps Monday, but Njoku could usurp Oronde Gadsden as the Chargers' top pass-catching tight end as he takes the field for the first time since Week 2.