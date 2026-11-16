Njoku (fibula) is officially listed as active Monday night's game against the Ravens, Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official site reports.

Since being designated for return from IR on Nov. 4, Njoku -- who last played in Week 2 -- logged five consecutive limited practice listings before upgrading to full participation Saturday and being deemed questionable for Monday's contest. With his return to the lineup now confirmed, Njoku will bolster a TE corps that also includes Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden. In his only full game with the team this season, Njoku caught all five of his targets for 58 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. Now that he's back in the mix, the 2017 first-rounder has an opportunity to reclaim enough of a role in the 0-8 Chargers offense to merit fantasy lineup consideration at his position in deeper fantasy formats going forward.