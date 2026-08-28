Njoku logged three offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason loss to the Rams and didn't register any statistical output.

Njoku worked behind starter Charlie Kolar and ahead of Oronde Gadsden in the contest. During the exhibition slate, Kolar and starting QB Justin Herbert were on the field together for six snaps, while Njoku logged five snaps with Herbert and Gadsden registered just one. That could be an indication of the pecking order during the regular season as well, as Kolar is considered the superior blocker of the trio and Gadsden the top pass catcher, with Njoku being competent in both areas.