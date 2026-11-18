Njoku played 19 offensive snaps but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during Monday's 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday.

Njoku's snap count Monday was predictably capped, seeing as he was on injured reserve for the Chargers' six prior games while recovering from a fibula injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Raiders. His 19 offensive snaps were actually ahead of Oronde Gadsden (12), with Charlie Kolar leading all Chargers tight ends with 41 snaps on offense. Njoku could see more involvement in the Chargers' passing attack in Week 11 against the Jets on Sunday.