Carter recorded three receptions for 55 yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
Carter was kept in check for most of the contest until the final drive when a clearly injured Justin Herbert lasered a pass to the speedy wideout for 35 yards, setting up a short touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer immediately after. Carter played a whopping 49 snaps with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined and a similar type of workload could be on deck if the veteran pass catcher is forced to miss Week 3 against the Jaguars.
