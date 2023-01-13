Fellow wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Jaguars, which could lead to more opportunities for Carter.

Carter bumped down to fourth on the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart with everyone healthy down the stretch, but the return man showed he can contribute on offense when injuries struck during the regular season, topping 50 yards on five different occasions. With Williams sidelined, Carter figures to slot in third on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer.