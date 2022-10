Carter caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Carter continues to see plenty of playing time (59 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday), but after a three-game stretch to begin the season as a deep-threat specialist, the Chargers have simply used his speed as a decoy and in the process, limiting his average depth of target dramatically. Keenan Allen (hamstring) should be back soon, which in turn would likely dramatically cut Carter's playing time.