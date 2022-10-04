Carter caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in the 34-24 win Sunday over the Texans. He also lost a fumble.

The days of Carter being a fringe fantasy play are likely over as Keenan Allen, who had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, is listed as day-to-day heading into the Week 5 matchup against the Browns. During Allen's three-game absence, Carter never saw more than four targets, but after two straight weeks to open the season with receptions of 20-plus yards, the speedy receiver has largely been used as a gimmick option since then.