Carter caught three of his four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Raiders.

An offseason import from the Commanders, Carter immediately made an impact after Keenan Allen left with a hamstring injury, as he raced up the seam for a 23-yard touchdown to close the first half. With Jalen Guyton noticeably absent from the Chargers' offensive gameplan, Carter is easily the team's fastest wideout and thus could be the biggest benefit of Herbert's electric arm. If Allen misses additional time, the 29-year-old could make for an intriguing pickup in deeper fantasy leagues.