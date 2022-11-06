Carter (illness) caught five of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Carter finished with exactly half the receiving yardage total of Joshua Palmer but still ranked second on the team as the Chargers played without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). He also retained his usual role as the return man on special teams, totaling 29 yards on three punt returns and 18 yards on one kickoff return. Carter's expanded role in Los Angeles' Justin Herbert-led passing game is intriguing, but even if the team's top two wide receivers remain sidelined in Week 10, getting open won't be easy against the stingy San Francisco secondary.