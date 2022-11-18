Carter (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
With both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) sidelined the last two contests, Carter put up a combined 9-117-1 line on 10 targets while playing at least 82 percent of the offensive snaps. Carter joined his fellow wide receivers on Week 11 injury reports, going LP/LP/FP (like Allen and Williams) due to a rib injury. While Carter has been cleared to play this weekend, Allen and Williams are questionable. As a result, if one or both happen to sit out again Sunday, Carter could be in line for another decent dose of passes from quarterback Justin Herbert.
