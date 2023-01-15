Carter sustained an ankle injury during Saturday's wild-card contest at Jacksonville.
Before his departure in the second quarter, Carter reeled in two of three targets for 17 yards. With Mike Williams (back) inactive Saturday and Jalen Guyton (knee) on injured reserve, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Michael Bandy are the only healthy wide receivers on the Chargers' active roster.
