Carter corralled three receptions for 31 yards and also lost five yards on a carry in Sunday's 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars.

Carter saw just four targets despite the Chargers attempting 45 passes in what quickly turned into a blowout. The speedy wide receiver once again took a backseat to Joshua Palmer (six catches, 99 yards) and also saw Jalen Guyton make some plays (two catches, 64 yards) before suffering a serious knee injury. Expect Carter to fall out of the rotation as soon as Keenan Allen (hamstring) is able to return, which could be as soon as Week 4 against the Texans.