Carter did not gain positive yardage with his lone reception in the 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
The return of Mike Williams (ankle) officially ended any sort of fantasy viability for Carter, who played just 12 offensive snaps after playing at least 40 since Week 2. Expect Carter to make noise simply as the team's returner moving forward.
