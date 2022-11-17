Carter (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The same applies to both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) and if one or both of the Chargers' top two wideouts are able to return to action Sunday night against the Chiefs, Carter's workload could take a hit in Week 11, assuming he's active. In this past weekend's loss to the 49ers, Carter caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while seeing action on 50 of a possible 58 snaps on offense alongside Joshua Palmer (55 snaps, three catches on eight targets) and Michael Bandy (49 snaps, zero catches).
