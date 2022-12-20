Carter caught one of his two targets for 15 yards in the 17-14 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also lost 10 yards on his lone carry.

Carter has played a combined 28 offensive snaps since the return of both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. At this point, the speedster's value lies solely in leagues which also account for return yardage as Carter tallied a combined 70 yards on kick and punt returns.