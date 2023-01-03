Carter caught two of his three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-10 trouncing of the Rams.

The Chargers were in thorough control of the outcome by the third quarter, so it was a little surprising to see Carter not get a bit more opportunities in junk time. He's been one of the more reliable returns in the league this season, as he's tallied at least 20 punt return yards in each of the last six contests.