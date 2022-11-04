Carter is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Atlanta due to an illness, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

While Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee) have been ruled out for Week 9, Joshua Palmer has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play for the first time since Week 6. Carter seemingly would be next in line for targets, if he's active, but an illness will follow him into the weekend. Assuming Carter is able to suit up Sunday, he'll enter the contest with marks of 12.1 YPC, 8.2 YPT and one touchdown on 19 catches and 28 targets in seven games this season.