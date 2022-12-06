Carter caught one of his two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

Carter set a new season low for both targets and catches and failed to surpass 20 yards receiving for the fourth time this year. Despite coming off his best game of the season and Justin Herbert throwing the ball 47 times, the 29-year-old receiver was unable to get involved in the passing game. With both a tough matchup against the Dolphins and Mike Williams (ankle) potentially returning this week, Carter's production should not be expected to increase.