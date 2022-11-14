Carter caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.

Carter was the recipient of a wide-open touchdown to begin the Chargers' opening possession, but the speed receiver was relatively held in check from that point forward as the 49ers limited any subsequent big plays. Carter's been an offensive factor with both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) sidelined, but both receivers could be returning soon, which would relegate the 29-year-old back to his typical special teams duties.