Carter recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.

Despite the presence of Keenan Allen, Carter turned 10 targets into seven receptions -- both of which were season highs. His performance was highlighted by a 33-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, and he also chipped in catches of 13 and 12 yards. Carter's role will likely fade once Mike Williams (ankle) is able to return, though it's unclear when that may be.