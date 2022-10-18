Carter caught three of his five looks for 17 yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

Both Carter and tight end Gerald Everett acted as quarterback Justin Herbert's security blanket on a night where the Broncos pass rush feasted on the opposing offensive line. The speedy receiver had lost playing time in consecutive weeks, so while Monday's outing might be a positive change of happenstance, it's more likely just the counter to what was a fierce pass rush. Keenan Allen (hamstring) hinted he could make his return next week, which would all but end Palmer's offensive snaps.