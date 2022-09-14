Carter's teammate Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Kansas City.
Carter stepped in as the No. 3 receiver after Allen's departure from the season-opening win over Las Vegas, catching three of four targets for 64 yards and a TD to outproduce both Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. Those two played at least three-fourth of offensive snaps, however, while Carter finished at 37 percent. Now on his fifth team in five seasons, Carter has enjoyed flashes of deep-league fantasy relevance but hasn't yet reached even 300 receiving yards in a season.
More News
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Emerges as key target•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Headed to LA•
-
Football Team's DeAndre Carter: Enjoys solid, versatile campaign•
-
Football Team's DeAndre Carter: Loses starting job•
-
Football Team's DeAndre Carter: Three touches in loss•
-
Football Team's DeAndre Carter: Washington-Eagles moved to Tuesday•