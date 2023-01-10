Carter caught three of his five targets for 43 yards and also lost a fumble during the 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Carter had his most productive performance since Week 13, filling in for Mike Williams who left the game early with a back injury. The 29-year-old finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Keenan Allen but also had a costly fumble in the third quarter.
