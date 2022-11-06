Carter (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Given that Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee) are inactive Sunday, Joshua Palmer and Carter figure to lead the Chargers' Week 9 wideout corps. With increased opportunities likely on tap for Carter in that scenario, the 29-year-old - who has caught 19 passes on 28 targets for 229 yards and a TD in seven games to date -- represents a fantasy lineup option for those who roster Allen or Williams, or are seeking short-term WR help, with six NFL teams on bye.