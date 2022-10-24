Carter caught three of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

With Joshua Palmer (concussion) inactive, Keenan Allen on a pitch count in his first game back from a hamstring strain, and Mike Williams carted off in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury, Justin Herbert's option were limited as he attempted to put together a late comeback. As a result, both Carter and Michael Bandy (a woeful one catch for minus-5 yards on six targets) set new season highs for themselves in targets, although neither had much to show for it. The Chargers get a timely Week 8 bye, which should at the very least allow Allen to resume his normal workload after another week of rest, but Carter could still end up handling a bigger role in the offense if Williams' injury proves to be serious.