Chargers' Deane Leonard: Activated off IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers activated Leonard (knee) off injured reserve Saturday.
Leonard has been on injured reserve since August but is now closer to making his return. If the 25-year-old is able to suit up for Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers, he should serve as one of the team's depth cornerbacks.
